A zoo in Belgium has banned a woman from entering its premises after she fell in love with a Chimpanzee named Chita. Zoo authorities revealed that they took this decision after coming to know that the relationship between Chita and the woman named Adie Timmermans is unhealthy, and it could even affect the Chimpanzee's socialization with other chimps.

Chimpanzee's rapport with the woman

Timmermans has been visiting Chita weekly once for the last four years. Initially, the duo developed a friendship, but gradually, it turned out to be a real relationship. During her visits, the duo used to send flying kisses to each other and wave through the glass.

"I love that animal and he loves me. I haven't got anything else. Why do they want to take that away? We are having an affair, I'll just say. Other dozens of visitors are allowed to make contact. Then why not me?" a shattered Timmermans told Antwerp TV.

Chimps isolated Chita

A zoo spokesperson revealed that Chita has been isolated by his fellow chimps as he was in contact with humans. Due to the banishment, Chita used to stay alone for more than 15 hours when the zoo is not open.

"When Chita is constantly surrounded by visitors, the other animals ignore him and don't consider him part of the group. An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers. We want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible," said the zoo spokesperson.

It was around 30 years back that Chita was brought to the zoo. He was grown up as a pet until the age of 8, and after that, he has been spending his entire life in captivity.