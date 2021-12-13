IT major Wipro on Monday selected Oracle Cloud to digitise its air cargo process, as demand grows for rapid cargo transportation services in the country.

The (OCI) will power Wipro's Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) to help organisations modernise at a faster pace and at lower costs.

There has been significant change in the supply chain, particularly in key industries such as pharma and e-commerce, which need goods to be moved rapidly around the world.

"While this has led to air cargo gaining share, it has also created the need for this industry to fast-track its modernisation through the use of cloud and other digital technologies," said Gopi Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Partner, Domain and Consulting Services, Consumer Sector, Wipro.

Through its portfolio of services, presence across six continents and over 220,000 employees, Wipro harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help clients across multiple industries, including travel and transportation, adapt to the digital world.

With Oracle Cloud, Wipro will help organisations more quickly and easily automate the complete air cargo lifecycle spanning.

Wipro's 'CROAMIS' application will be available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace by the end of this month.

"Migrating its business-critical 'CROAMIS' application to 'Exadata Cloud Service' and 'Database Cloud Service' using OCI's flexible compute capabilities, will enable Wipro to achieve levels of performance and economics that exceed that of any other cloud platform," said Hwa Cheong Wong, VP-ISV, JAPAC, Oracle.