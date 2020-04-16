Winona Ryder was big name in the 80s and the 90s. A star on the rise. The actress had an even higher profile when she started dating Johnny Depp.

Winona Ryder had done a slew of big Hollywood movies, earning millions of dollars in the process. The actress would have no reason to turn to crime.

Actress served 480 hours of community service

But that's just what happened. Reportedly, in 2001, Winona was caught stealing over $5,560 worth of merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, California, ripping off tags and placing the items in her bag.

Now, in 2001, Winona's star may have faded a little but she still had enough money to purchase the clothes she tried to steal. The actress reportedly served 480 hours of community service, and her felonies were reduced to misdemeanours.

Winona Ryder seems to have bounced back in recent years with her work on the Netflix show "Stranger Things," for which she also earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Winona Ryder is back, working on a hit show. Her star profile is back in the spotlight. We hope that Winona doesn't start stealing again, which could very well put her career in jeopardy. We wish her well.