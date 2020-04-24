The nationwide lockdown in India has affected businesses badly. With no source of income for a month now and the threat of coronavirus lingering over our heads, the middle class and labour class people are facing a serious crisis. In view of people's plight, Flipkart is starting a new game show that engages people of India into some easy fun Q&As and there's a real reward in the end too.

'Kya Bolti Public?'

Flipkart's new show, "Kya Bolti Public" is a poll-based game show to engage the public during the lockdown. It combines two popular customer experiences - gaming and video streaming - both of which have witnessed a sharp spike since the lockdown. With the new show, people can do what they most enjoy and win money.

Actor Maniesh Paul has been roped in for the unique game show and it is live on Flipkart app from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The host's fun, witty comments will lighten the mood and answering some questions based on trending topics will give people a chance to win big prizes.

"At a time when the nation continues to stay indoors, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to connect with our consumers. With interactivity being a key focus for us, we are excited to launch our latest Original under the Flipkart Video Originals umbrella - Kya Bolti Public. This is a poll based game that will facilitate participation from across the country. A first show of its kind on our app, it follows a unique user interface that is a result of our consumer-first approach combined with our technology experience," Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President of Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart, said in a statement.

How to play?

Maniesh Paul will ask viewers a set of five questions, and each question will have two options. Viewers can tap on their mobile screen to select one answer, but the best part about the game is there are no right or wrong answers. The answers solely depend on India's popular choice.

As an example, the show will ask fun questions like 'Who is better at housework between Katrina Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan?' to 'Who is sporting a better haircut between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo?' You can download the Flipkart app from Play Store or App Store and click on the banner for the show and start playing.

The show will run for a duration of one month. Every day, there will be 100 winners and one mega winner, who will win Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, there will also be a season winner, who will walk home (or rather stay home) with Rs 10 lakh.