While England will be gearing up for its biggest match of the day — the World Cup semi-final involving the Three Lions and Croatia, London will play host to some exciting quarter-final action of Wimbledon 2018.

Top seed Roger Federer, second seed Rafael Nadal and 12th seed Novak Djokovic face formidable tests in their last-eight matches.

IBTImes, India previews all four men's singles quarter-final matches of Wimbledon 2018 here.

How to watch the matches live on TV, online in India

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream for all four quarter-final ties will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson

Start time: 5:30 pm IST, 1 pm BST.

Federer has been impeccable in his title defence so far. The eight-time champion has won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon and two away from emulating the record he had achieved between 2005 and 2006.

The 36-year-old, who had warmed up to the Grand Slam tournament with a title in Stuttgart and a runner-up finish in Halle, has not even lost a game on his serve in London.

Federer starts as favourite to book a place in the semi-final, given his head-to-head record against Anderson which stands at 5-0. However, this is the first meeting between the two on grass.

Anderson reached the quarter-final stage after beating Frenchman Gael Monfils in a marathon that had three tie-breakers. The eighth seed though will be confident, given the way he has performed in major tournaments in the recent past — a run that includes US Open 2017 runner-up finish.

The big-server sounds confident ahead of the big quarter-final: "I'm going to have to really take it to him, also at the same time try to treat it like another tennis match... The more I can just treat it like another tennis match, the better for me."

Notably, the match was scheduled to be played at the center court but has been moved to Court 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori

Start time: 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm BST

The Wimbledon quarter-final comes as a big test to Djokovic and Nishikori, both of whom had battled injury concerns in the last season and the beginning of the ongoing season.

Three-time champion Djokovic, who hasn't won a Grand Slam since French Open in 2016, seems to have hit peak form at the right time. The 31-year-old has eased into the quarters, edging past tricky opponents of the likes of Karen Khachanov and Kyle Edmund.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion's confidence has been on display over the first four rounds. He had headed to London on the back of some commendable performances at Rome Masters and more recently, Queen's where he reached the final.

"I felt like in the last month and a half, the level of tennis has been very close to where I would like it to be, where I'm used to having it," Djokovic said.

Nishikori, on the other hand, has reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final, outclassing the likes of NIck Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic. He was made to work hard in his Round of 16 tie by Ernests Gulbis who had stunned world number three Alexander Zverev earlier this week.

The Japanese star though faces an uphill task against Djokovic, against whom he has a 2-12 win-loss record.

Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martín del Potro

Start time: Not before 7:30 pm IST, 3 pm BST

World number one Nadal faces a tricky test against power-hitter del Potro in his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011.

The second seed, a two-time champion at the All England Tennis Club, has been at his dominant best in the ongoing tournament, dispatching off opponents in straight sets.

The French Open champion skipped playing pre-Wimbledon grass-court tournaments but has found the right gear and is looking capable of reaching the final this year.

Nadal's immediate focus though would be on del Potro, whom he has beaten 10 times in 15 meetings. The 16-time Grand Slam champion also won their most recent meeting — French Open semi-final 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

However, the fifth-seeded Argentine has the firepower to test the Spaniard, especially on grass courts. Watch out for del Potro's booming forehand winners!

Milos Raonic vs John Isner

The battle between the two big-servers will start on Court 1 after the first quarter-final between Federer and Anderson.

