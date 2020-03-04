In his more than seven decades old career, William Shatner has become a cultural icon for his portrayal of Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. However, if you wish to see him again in the role in a new film or TV series based on the original franchise, you are certainly wrong.

For the unversed, Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access is getting back Patrick Stewart's titular character. It is the eighth series in the Star Trek franchise and focuses on the character Jean-Luc Picard. So a fan recently asked William if he would like to reprise his role of Captain Kirk, he revealed on Twitter, "No," adding, "I think Kirk's story is pretty well played out at this point."

Would William Shatner be a part of any franchise?

He did not end there, he revealed whether he would be in any extension of the franchise or not. On Twitter, William claimed that there's nothing really left now.

"What was any different about my statement on Kirk that I haven't said before? I don't do cameos (that one stretches back to 2008 & JJ) Kirk's story is well told out of any other captain's story. Kirk died in Generations. What is really left? Adventures in the ribbon?" his tweet read as.

Meanwhile, apart from Star Trek: Picard, the franchise continues to develop films and shows on TV. Rumours are also rife that Quentin Tarantino will be stepping down from directing an R-rated film and Noah Hawley will take over the reins from him. For now, all we can is wait and watch till we get an official confirmation from either of them.