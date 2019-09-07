Valmiki, a Varun Tej starrer and Harish Shankar directorial, is all set to hit the screens on September 20 and expectations are high on this mass entertainer.

The film's team earlier released the teaser of the Valmiki and went on to become viral on social media. Also, two songs from the film have been released and both of them have been liked by the audience. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film and this is her second film with Varun, while the first one is Mukundha. This film has Atharva Murali and Lakshmi Menon also in lead roles.

Ever since the teaser has been released, all eyes are on Valmiki and Varun Tej, especially for his rugged look. With long beard and hair, Varun is seen sporting a completely unrecognisable look of his career. The actor took a lot of time and waited with patience to grow the beard. Varun Tej has played classy roles till now and is hardly seen in mass avatars. Mukunda, Kanche, Fida, Mister, Tholi Prema and Antariksham are those films in which he was seen playing a lover boy. Loafer is the only film, in which he was a bit different from other roles he played.

Expectations of this film are high and that too for several reasons. First and foremost, this film is the official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda, a Bobby Simha and Siddharth starrer which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This film released in 2014 and was dubbed and released in Telugu too. But Valmiki is a faithful remake of Jigarthanda.

After iSmart Shankar, this is one mass film which fans are looking forward to watching. Also, Harish Shankar is known for directing good films which have heroes in mass avatars. Remember Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh? It is a blockbuster and evergreen hit and thanks to Harish for making this film. Also, he made films like Mirapakay, Subramanyam for Sale, and many other films, while Duvvada Jagannadham is the recent film.

Let's wait till 20th of September to see how well the film is going to do at the box office.