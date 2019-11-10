After Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Asuran became a blockbuster, the Telugu remake of this Tamil film was announced with actor Venkatesh Daggubati reprising the role played the Dhanush. The film will be jointly produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and Suresh Babu under V Creations and Suresh Productions banners.

The Tamil film, which released a few weeks ago, has garnered a good amount of collection at the box office. Dhanush has played dual roles in this film, which marked the Tamil debut of popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier.

For the Telugu version, actress Shriya Saran has been roped in to play the leading lady, according to reports. Ohmkar of Raju Gari Gadhi fame will be directing the movie and it will be jointly produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and Suresh Babu under V Creations and Suresh Productions banners.

Venkatesh recently wrapped up Venky Mama, which is directed by Bobby and is slated for release on January 11. This film has Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna in key roles. Once the post production work comes to an end, Venkatesh and the team will begin prepping up for the remake of Asuran. It is being said that Venkatesh is excited to take Asuran on the floors and play a 'mass' role which he has not done in recent times.