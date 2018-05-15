Will stand by Rahul Gandhi till my blood is flowing: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu showed confidence by saying that 2019 will be a different ball game and that the alliances are coming with Rahul Gandhi. He further said, and amp;ldquo;Rahul bhai is a leader in the ascent. 2019 will be a different ball game. The alliances are coming with him. Sidhu will stand by Rahul Gandhi till blood is flowing in my body. and amp;rdquo;