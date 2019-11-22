The Telugu remake of Asuran has been making headlines since the minute it was announced that Venkatesh Daggubati will play the lead role. According to the latest reports, Srikanth Addla is going to direct the film. Suresh Babu, in a recent press meet, announced that the director has been roped in to helm the project.

Director Srikanth Addala has directed four films till now - Kothha Bangaru Lokam, Mukundha, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Brahmotsavam. While the fourth one was a disaster at the box office, the rest of them were good, but cannot be called blockbuster hits.

After Brahmostsavam, it became very difficult for the director to make a film. But it has come as a surprise to movie buffs that Srikanth Addala has managed to bag a film like the remake of Asuran, which has Venkatesh in the lead role. Srikanth and Venkatesh had earlier worked together for Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Meanwhile, reports say that Shriya Saran has been roped in to play the leading lady. In Asuran, the role of Dhanush's wife was essayed by Manju Warrier. Asuran has been made based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, and it turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 Cr in gross earnings.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh awaits the release of his upcoming film Venky Mama, which also stars his nephew Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Chaitanya and his uncle. Directed by Bobby, Venky Mama is tipped to be a romantic comedy and it also stars Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput.