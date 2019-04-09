The latest episode of Will Smith's Bucket List has garnered 30 million views in just 4 days. As compared to the other recent videos, the "Will Smith's Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing" has the highest views in such a short span.

The latest episode of Bucket List showcases Will Smith's experience in Bollywood. In the video, Will Smith lands in India and witnesses the culture and diversity of the country while riding an auto across the lanes.

There had been a huge buzz ever since Hollywood sensation Will Smith made a visit to India. The international icon started the year with an interesting show titled 'Bucket List' wherein every week he unfolds a set of real-life adventures and tries to complete his 'Bucket List'.

Ahead of its release, Will Smith took to the official social handle of Bucket list sharing a teaser of the upcoming episode which is focused on India.

Earlier, the actor has swam cage-free with sharks, bungee jumped into the Grand Canyon, ran a half marathon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced formula racing with his son. The upcoming episode is one of its kind as the actor chose one of the biggest film industries of the world to showcase his experience in the sixth episode of his series.