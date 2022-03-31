Remeber these words from Baahubali?

"Aurat par haath daalne wale ki ungaliyaan nahin kaat tey, kaat tey hain toh gala." (One who touches a woman inappropriately, it is not their fingers, but their throats that should be cut).

Devsena ko kisi ne haath lagaya toh samjho Baahubali ki talvaar ko haath lagaya." (Remember, if anybody touches Devsena, it will be akin to touching the sword of Baahubali).

Remember this famous dialogue from Amarendra Baahubali? His dialogue erupted the theatres with cheers and claps. Now cut back to Academy Awards 2022, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's bald hair.

He too stood up for his wife. When comedian Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Smith's bald hair, which was due to Alopecia (hair loss condition), Smith stormed the stage, slapped the comedian, and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

While Baahubali received thunderous applause, Smith faced flak from all sides. And the most common opinion among netizens was, "While violence is never an answer for anything, joking on someone's health condition is not the right things either." Will also refused to leave the event after the incident. The Academy is likely to proceed with disciplinary action against the star.

Be it the good old toxic masculinity or standing up for their loved ones, the Will-Chris slapgate controversy has literally taken over the internet. Let's take a look at some of the popular memes on trend:

Will Smith, who also won his first Oscars for his performance in King Richard, issued an apology note later. "Violence in all of its forms is poisopnous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Chris Rock is yet to make a public comment on the issue however he has refused to press charges against the actor. Was Chris aware of Jada's medical condition? Are standup comedians crossing the lines in the name of jokes? Have award shows became a stage to poke fun and throw insults? Can Will Smith justify violence in the name of protecting loved ones? Does Will Smith's wrong makes Chris Rock right?

