The Academy Awards has ordered an investigation into the Will Smith slapgate. Will stunned the world at the Oscars 2022 when he stormed into the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for poking fun at Jada Smith's bald hair. The incident sent shockwaves across the globe and several celebrities criticised the actor for losing his cool.

The Oscar winner has now resigned from the Academy after the fiasco. The statement from Smith reads, "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

He further added, "The list of those I have hurt is long and including Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

The statement concluded, "So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

Is this the end of the road for the controversy? Well, experts believe that the according to the Academy protocols, Smith is likely to face three possible outcomes. A temporary suspension from hosting the event next year and with Smith resigning himself, it is unlikely that the actor would be hosting the event next year. Next is a ban—so far the academy has banned five people from taking part in the event.

The exclusive Oscar exile clubs includes:

Carmine Caridi - A mafia actor who allegedly distributed pirated version of more than 60 flicks to serial film pirate Russell Sprague. He died in 2019.

Harvey Weinstein - The mogul was ousted from the Academy after more than 80 women filed complaint against the producer for sexual assault.

Billy Cosby - He was convicted in 2018 for possession of drugs and sexual assault.

Roman Polanski - After the #MeToo Movement, the Pianist director was banned from the Oscars for allegedly having intercourse with a minor.

Adam Kimmel - The renowned cinematographer was arrested in 2003 and again in 2010 for sexually abusing of minor girls.