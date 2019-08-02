Sakshi Agarwal's emotional drama does not seem to have gone well with the fans of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as the audience want her to be shown the door this week. Apart from her, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Kavin, Madhumitha and Reshma are in the danger zone.

Going by the responses online, people have been expressing their displeasure over her conduct in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Many believe that she creates rift among the inmates for her personal safety. Initially, she targeted Abhirami for her survival and later she used Kavin to create content for the show, the netizens complain.

According to Sakshi, Kavin played with her emotions for which he apologised two weeks ago. Yet the issue has continued to create issues between them even today.

This week too, Sakshi vented out her frustration over Kavin for bonding with Losliya and acussing him of showing no respect towards her feelings. The viewers feel that she is playing victim card to gain sympathy of the audience.

Unfortunately, it is likely to backfire her as people want her to be out of the show.

Coming to the performances in the tasks, Madhumitha has performed well and she is considered to be safe, while Abhirami and Reshma have failed to impress the audience in the tasks given to them by the Bigg Boss this week.

Although the trend seems to be indicating that Sakshi might be out of the Kamal Haasan-hosted how, the eviction will depend on how other nominees in the danger zone fare in the voting.