The weekend is here again and Bigg Boss 3 Telugu's audience is waiting to know which contestant will leave the house this week. The contestants nominated for elimination are - Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Baba Bhaskar and Ravi Krishna.

However, Varun Sandesh was saved in Saturday's episode. The nominees this week are being called the "best set" as all of them are quite strong contestants.

This week's elimination, in particular, will be one of the most exciting ones and all social media pages have been reporting that Ravi Krishna has been eliminated. But nothing can be ascertained until our host Akkineni Nagarjuna reveals it officially.

In one of the recent episodes, a couple of the housemates, while performing the task, have said that they do not want Ravi Krishna to become the captain because they feel he will get eliminated and if that happens, there might be no captain in the house.

Maybe keeping the same thing in mind, in 'colourful task', housemates helped Sreemukhi in becoming the captain and played the game in her favour. And as a result of this, Sreemukhi has become the captain of the ship.

When compared the other two contestants, Sreemukhi and Baba Bhaskar, who are nominated for elimination, Ravi is the weaker one. If the reported news is true, the house is going to lose a genuine person who is friendly and entertaining as well. Keep watching the space for more updates.