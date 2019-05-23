The fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi was one of the top priorities among the voters of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Modi-led BJP government has now recorded a clean sweep as Congress and its alliance partners failed to secure votes in most of the northern states. The scenario is different only when it comes to the southern states of India as BJP can only claim a stronghold in Karnataka.

This poll season has also been tough for Rahul Gandhi in the Congress den – Amethi. The poll results also show that BJP candidate Smriti Irani is leading there with a margin of 11,500 votes. Amethi in Uttar Pradesh has been a stronghold for the Gandhi family and Rahul had always emerged as the winner since 2004.

In her plans to catch hold of Amethi, Smriti Irani had initiated several central government schemes and is a frequent visitor to the constituency. Rahul Gandhi had only visited Amethi once during his poll campaign. He was also severely criticised by the public for neglecting the constituency.

It is now being stated that the 'Modi wave' will wipe off Congress's dynasty politics. According to the Scroll, Congress has sent 36 dynastic MPs to the Lok Sabha since 1999. In 2009, Congress had 11 per cent dynasts elected.

PM took to Twitter to celebrate the victory with the voters of the country. "Together we grow, together we prosper, together we will build strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again," he said.