Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the 7th season of his celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which is one of the most controversial yet successful chat shows on Indian television. However, this time, the show will be streaming on an OTT platform instead of its usual television schedule.

Last month, KJo announced the news by playing a prank with fans as he shared that "Koffee with Karan will not be returning". Minutes later, the director revealed that the show will not come back on TV; it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

He wrote, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning." Later, he again posted, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Recently, Johar shared his pictures from the sets and wrote, "Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it's been 18 years since I first started this show … I can't believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love."

On Sunday, Karan Johar again shared an interesting video regarding the upcoming season of the show. In the recent clip, the director was heard saying that he is all set to bring the perfect partner for coffee. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "I understand now why Coffee has gone on a strike! Who wouldn't get lonely after 3rd wheeling for all these years?! It's high time we find #CoffeeKaBetterHalf! #KaranAndCoffee #Ad #HuntForCoffee #CoffeeIsOnStrike."

He further added, "I am shocked. I am flabbergasted. I feel partnered with coffee for 18 years, entertaining everyone, and bringing up gossips. Not once it has occurred to me that coffee has no one. I can't fathom how lonely she must have felt. It's okay coffee we all have been there. It's time that I take matters in my hand because of not me who understands coffee better than me. It's time to bring the perfect partner for the coffee. And, I am going to do this no matter what. Let's do this."

This latest announcement about a new 'better half' has left all the fans both surprised and excited as they wonder what exactly Karan Johar is hinting at.