The rebel Congress MLAs, who are holed up in a Bengaluru resort, have released their videos in solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia. At least 19 of the 22 MLAs who were flown out to Bengaluru in a chartered plane are seen pledging their loyalty to "Maharaj" Jyotiraditya Scindia in the purported video messages. The videos were shared on Twitter by a user, who goes by the name Bhaiyyaji.

Imarti Devi, an MLA from Dabra constituency and was a minister in the Kamal Nath Cabinet swore her loyalty to Scindia and said that she would even jump in a well if "Maharaj" ordered her to so. "I'll always stay with him even if I have to jump in a well," the Dabra MLA said while slamming Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a move that left Madhya Pradesh in a state of political instability, 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers from the Scindia camp, resigned from the party. They were taken to Bengaluru in Karnataka, a BJP ruled state, allegedly by the BJP. These legislators include ministers in Kamal Nath Cabinet Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

The other Scindia loyalists who are holed up in Bengaluru are - Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji.

Watch what the dissenting Congress MLAs have to say:

Earlier in the day, there were reports that at least 12 of the Scindia loyalist MLAs wanted to return to the Congress fold as they were not told about Scindia's plan to join the BJP. These MLAs reportedly said that they came to Bengaluru just to put pressure on the Congress leadership to hear "Maharaj" out and that they were not aware of his plans to take the saffron plunge. Although the videos have appeared after Scindia joined the saffron party but it was not immediately known if they were shot before or after the big move.