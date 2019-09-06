Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split in 2015 and have moved on from their relationship, focusing their time on career and co-parenting. Yet, false rumors about the former couple continue to make the rounds.

A new report claimed that there could be hope for reconciliation between the two stars as nearly a year has passed since Affleck's rehab stint, proving his sobriety. While the former "Batman" star is in a better place in life after battling his alcohol addiction and is in good terms with his ex-wife, Affleck and Garner are not getting back together.

Life & Style magazine falsely claimed that there was a "second chance at love" for Affleck and Garner. However, a representative for the actress debunked the rumors.

Garner is currently dating Cali Group CEO John Miller since last year. In February, the two were seen having a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. While Garner has started a new relationship, Affleck has been focusing on his career and spending time with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actor was seen being a doting father as he picked up his two younger children Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, from school in Los Angeles. Affleck was seen wearing a checked shirt over a white t-shirt with dark jeans and white shoes.

Meanwhile, Garner was spotted, separately, strolling down a Brentwood sidewalk while talking to a friend and enjoying a hot beverage. The actress was seen wearing a black sweater and loose-fitted jeans.

Earlier on Thursday, "13 Going on 30" actress posted a throwback photo on her Instagram account, telling her fans that she took violin lessons while in school. In the post, she also mentioned that she was so bad at playing the musical instrument that her mother paid her $5 to never play again.