CM Punk knows how to hog all headlines and despite walking out of WWE, he keeps dropping hints about a possible return to the company. He featured in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, in which he answered a whole host of questions. Punk said that he could make a comeback to WWE, but then WWE will have to offer him a lucrative offer for the same to transpire anytime soon.

Back in 2014 at Royal Rumble 2014, CM Punk was attacked by Kane and thrown out of the ring and this became his final match as he walked out of the company immediately after.

How months later, Punk appeared on a special edition of Colt Cabana's podcast, and spoke about on a whole host of issues and even revealed his reasons behind leaving WWE. In the interview, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon apologized to Punk in what became a public announcement and even asked him to come back to WWE.

There is a new beast in town and with the arrival of All Elite Wrestling, pro-wrestling fans have already began speculating on his future and him signing with the company. They were also expecting him to make a debut on its first show, Double Or Nothing. However, this did not happen, but well, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley did make a shocking debut shortly after the main event.

Spoke about his relationship with John Cena

Punk has already made his debut in a movie named "Girl On The Third Floor". He did a Reddit AMA to promote the movie in which he answered a bunch of questions. Responding to a question posed by a fan, Punk stated that it is possible, but only if the paycheck is good enough.

"Oh of course i'm going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It'd have to be a very big bag," he said.

There was a different question posed by a fan who asked, "How will you react if you run into John Cena tomorrow?," to which Punk honestly revealed, "Probably wouldn't even see him, to be honest."

This has not been the first time when CM Punk has spoken about his uneasy relationship with John Cena. In one of his recent appearance at Starrcast III, Punk was asked what it was like to work with John. He had good things to say: "I always liked working with John because again, it was easy. I think John was in a position where he was almost kind of glad somebody else came in and forcibly like took the reins."