Sidharth Malhotra who hasn't had quite a successful run at the box-office lately will be teaming up with Ekta Kapoor, after more than three years.

To rewind your memory, Sidharth Malhotra delivered a power-packed performance as a criminal in Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller Ek Villain, in 2014. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

And now according to Mumbai Mirror, Sidharth and Ekta are collaborating yet again, for a love story, which will be directed by a debutante.

Mirror quoted a source who said: "It's a small town love story with edgy characters. As soon as Ekta heard it she immediately reached out to Sidharth. She believes it's a great role and a perfect film for them to come together. The film is expected to roll in a couple of months. The makers will begin the reccee soon and zero in on a leading lady. The duo hopes to recreate the magic with their reunion."

Sidharth Malhotra's last few films — Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, and Aiyaary didn't quite impress the critics and audience. Let's hope Ekta Kapoor's romantic film helps Sidharth Malhotra to firm his position in the race of leading heroes.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaary, directed by Neeraj Pandey. He will be next seen in the biopic on late Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The movie is titled, Kargil: Sher Shah, the film will be shot in Ladakh, Chandigarh and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Sidharth will reportedly start shooting in June.