The south Indian political scenario has seen quite developments since the election campaigns have started across these states. As the general elections are nearing many leaders have switched loyalties and the coalition is on thin grounds in Karnataka

With the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda pitching in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the opposition's choice for the next Prime Minister, it can be a fragile moment for the already upset coalition partners in Karnataka.

The JD(S) chief said that Naidu can replace Narendra Modi as the next prime minister of India and that the country is looking forward to TDP leadership while addressing election rallies at Krishna district in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu has, however, said that he is not a PM aspirant.

According to Gowda, Naidu would lead the coalition front of regional parties as TDP would win 150 assembly seats and nearly 20 constituencies. While holding the rally, Gowda focused on people's sentiments and he raised the question of the centre denying special status to the state urging people to cast out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Andhra.

However, he had nothing to say about the Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had earlier sought JD(S) support for a federal coalition.

He is confident on the saffron party's failure at the centre as he blames Modi government for the destruction and weakening of several democratic institutions and for the misuse of central agencies for his gains.

Deve Gowda's PM remarks have raised many eyebrows in Karnataka, where the JD(S) itself is struggling to maintain grounds in certain constituencies including Mandya, where the party has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy as their candidate against actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is standing as an independent.

The Gowda family has already gained the name for dynasty politics for fielding the whole family at different constituencies, Nikhil Kumaraswamy for Mandya, Prajwal Ravanna from Hassan and for bringing the top leaders of Congress to campaign for them.

With the former PM's latest remarks, has he sunk his own ship in the state of Karnataka, where the Gowda family is already blamed for political nepotism? Already, there is enough squabble between the alliance partners, Congress and JD(S) in the state.

During many of the campaigns, Congress has witnessed pro-Modi chants from their own party workers and the JD(S) workers have openly showcased their disapproval of Congress partnership in Mysuru and Mandya.

Although Gowda supported Naidu as the prospective prime minister, as he has openly stood up against PM Modi and expects BJP's defeat, he also said that no party will be able to form a government at the centre without the support from Congress.