The Israeli professor and the chief of the National Council for Research and Development, Professor Isaac Ben-Israel has claimed that the coronavirus plays itself out in 70 days and the world is already in the final stages of the pandemic, which has killed more than 1.3 lakh people and infected over two million across the world. Professor Ben-Israel, who is also the head of the Security Studies Program at Tel Aviv University, said that it is possible the coronavirus crisis will be over in the next two weeks.

"The incidence of patients was greater by the day. This was during the first four weeks after the epidemic was discovered in Israel. As of the sixth week, the increase in the number of patients has been moderate, peaking in the sixth week at 700 patients per day. Since then it has been declining, and today there are only 300 new patients. In two weeks it will reach zero and there will be no more new patients," Professor Ben-Israel was quoted as saying by Arutz Sheva.

"This is how it is all over the world. Both in countries where they have taken closure steps like Italy and in countries that have not had closures like Taiwan or Singapore. In such and such countries there is an increase until the fourth to sixth week, and immediately thereafter moderation until during the eighth week it disappears."

Virus following the same pattern across the world

He said that his observation was based on the analysis of international graphs and comparisons carried by him along with his colleagues, Professor Ziegler of the Technion and Ronnie Yefarah, who helped him formulate his encouraging position.

"This is happening both in countries that have closed down like us and in those that have not closed until today like Sweden, every country no matter its response. The decline and rise occur according to the same timeline," he said.

The Israeli Space Agency chief said that it was clear how the pandemic is starting and what causes the rise and recommended that the country lift all the restrictions immediately after the current week.

The deadly novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 has killed more than two million people and killed over 1.3 lakh globally. The outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has not reached nearly all the countries around the world.