The Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka continues to hang by a thread after the deadline given by the Governor Vajubhai Vala expired at 1.30 pm on Friday. The Governor has now issued a second deadline, as per which Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy should prove the majority by 6 pm.

The state is in a dilemma about the 14-month-old government's future. After the resignation of 15 MLAs, the coalition is now in a minority, with 102 seats in the Assembly. The BJP has 107, including two independent legislators.

The Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, ruled out trust vote until the end of discussion. "Until the debate concludes we can't proceed for the floor test," he said.

The Congress legislators raised slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout accusing him of working as an agent for the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP). The BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa predicted the downfall of the coalition. He said that CM Kumaraswamy will deliver his farewell address today.

HDK asked the BJP why are they in a rush. He said that the saffron party can still form the government, calling this the final stage of the 14-month old government. He added that he will not misuse his power to restrict the saffron party from forming a government.

The Governor's decision has come as a major shocker to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state as the rebel MLAs have made their stand clear. All the rebel MLAs said that they will not attend the assembly session, with the exception of Ramalinga Reddy, who withdrew his resignation on Friday.

However, CM Kumaraswamy is attempting to move the Supreme Court to stay the Governor's deadline.