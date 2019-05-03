Lyricist Javed Akhtar's recent comment on demand to ban the burqa in India has not only triggered a debate but some trouble too. Karni Sena has demanded an apology from him and threatened to beat him if he does not apologise in three days.

After Shiv Sena asked the government to follow Sri Lanka's decision to ban the burqa in India, Akhtar at an event in Madhya Pradesh said that if burqa is banned, the system of ghoonghat in Rajasthan should also be removed.

"If you want to bring a law banning the burqa, I have no objection. But before the last phase of election in Rajasthan, this government should announce a ban on the practice of 'ghoonghat' in that state. I feel that 'ghoonghat' should go and burqa should go. I will be happy," he had said.

This statement from the Bollywood celebrity has left Karni Sena furious. A video has come up on social media in which Maharashtra Karni Sena chief, Jeevan Singh Solanki is seen threatening to physically assault Akhtar if he does not apologise in three days.

He warned Akhtar not to speak anything against the culture of Rajasthan and demanded an apology from him in three days. He is seen saying Karni Sena will beat him inside his house if he does not apologise.

The Karni Sena leader even recalled the group's action against Sanjay Leela Bhansali before the release of Padmaavat.

Karni Sena had carried out big protests against the release of Padmaavat as they had believed that the story of the historical queen was distorted in the film. Bhansali was even assaulted by a group of people on the sets of the film during those protests. The group's leader now openly threatened to attack Akhtar.