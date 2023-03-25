Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan will reportedly be seen romancing with Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in the Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil rom-com 'Love Today'. Yes, you read that right! According to ETimes latest report, Junaid has agreed to do the film that will be produced by Phantom Studios and the project will apparently go on floors sometime later this year.

'Big offer' for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

The ETimes reported that a source close to Khushi has revealed, "Junaid and Khushi loved their respective roles and decided that this is a big offer. We hear, they did not take long to say 'yes'." However, there is no official confirmation yet.

'Love Today' will be the second film for Kushi Kapoor as she is all set to debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. On the other hand, Junaid has already acted in a film titled 'Maharaja', which is awaiting release. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Junaid has also worked in a web series titled 'Pritam Pyare' that has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

'Love Today' enjoyed massive success at box office

Coming to the Hindi remake, the original Tamil film featured Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in lead roles. Pradeep, who helmed the film had also written it. 'Love Today' was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and successfully earned about 150 crores at the box office.