Nothing makes us long for home more than the delicious food prepared by our moms. They know precisely what we want and how. Served with love, every morsel of our mother's food exudes unfathomable tenderness and care. Maybe that is why we miss 'Ghar ka khana' so much when we are away!

To satiate hunger with lip-smacking, healthy delicacies, Wifyfood has taken up the initiative to bestow comfort and happiness in India. Present in 42 cities mapping 23 states, it is an initiative of the community of food lovers for food lovers across different states. Wifyfood delivers nutrition laden, wholesome meals prepared by verified home chefs right at your doorstep. Now, cheer, after all, it is only an order away!

A Feeling Of Home, Away From Home

Wifyfood recognises and understands the value of home-cooked, nutritious food for people who live away from home. Long college hours or work hours - one does not have the strength to prepare something on their own. After a hard day at work, we all hope for a palatable meal that is appetising and healthy.

Wifyfood has arrived to quell our cravings for home-cooked food, and we do not need to look any further! With multiple options fanning the app available both on PlayStore and App Store, it is incredibly easy to place an order. At the moment, the organisation is present in all leading cities spread over the country to reach with love and bliss.

It has also cultivated a platform for homemakers in multiple cities to bestow them the opportunity of independence and being one's own decision-maker. These meals are prepared by women who themselves run their homes and not professional chefs. They add their flavours, use their recipes and cooking styles - all parts of their inheritances. This is how Wifyfood delivers the feeling of belongingness in an unfamiliar, faraway city.

Wifyfood is adding value to the work conventionally perceived as a 'domestic chore' to be performed only by women. By bringing them into the loop of economic activity, the organisation empowers these superwomen and gets them recognised for their efforts. This community infuses care in everything they undertake.

Moreover, the organisation is FSSAI-licensed, a food security certification granted by the Food Authority of India. The organisation will issue free FSSAI licenses for the first 100 kitchens registered per city. It furthers its focus on ingredient and meal quality standards.

Palatable Delicacies Made With The Freshest Ingredients

Before any kitchen is registered and finalized, numerous steps are taken to ensure the food quality and nutrition are never compromised. Over 800 kitchens have been made a part of this ever-growing community as of today, with more to follow. Only the tastiest ingredients and the freshest veggies are employed so that you can take a bite of perfection. Health and hygiene are paramount and central to all endeavours of the organisation.

Also, the food delivery system put in place is swift and brilliant. Based on your food preferences, the algorithm of the app will match with the most suitable kitchen. It will also show you the results which are the nearest to your added location. The objective is that you receive food before the steams are out!

Furthermore, since a large part of their clientele ends up being students out in cities other than their hometowns, they offer great discount options, as well. Up to 60%, effective discount offers can be availed on each new registration.

Wifyfood is not a choice but an eventuality. Home-cooked food is a blessing. After stretched durations of eating from restaurants and takeaways - extra-oily, spicy, heated again and not freshly cooked meals - one longs for the simplicity presented at home. By establishing a sprawling network of homemakers and food lovers, Wifyfood is set to become a national favourite!.