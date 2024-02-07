Bigg Boss 17 winner was announced last month, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss. Ever since the reality show was wrapped. Several Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been partying with their friends and Bigg Boss 17 inmates.

On Tuesday evening the show's first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar, hosted a party in Mumbai. Mannara, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, and Ayesha Khan, among others, attended the bash.

Photos and videos of the guests arriving for the party were shared online.

A clip shows Munawar, who is one of the closest friends of Abhishek was seen hugging him tight. Ayesha too attended the party but she refused to talk about Munawar when the media asked him if she would work on a music video with him.

Orry also attended the bash. Orry entered the Bigg Boss 17 for a day.

After wrapping up Bigg Boss, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra have been working on a music video together, and the stills from the sets have already been shared online. They were seen interacting at the party as well.

Who wore what

Abhishek wore a black suit. Mannara arrived in a red dress. Neil Bhatt was seen solo, but his wife Aishwarya who also participated in the show wasn't there. Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vohra were also spotted at the bash. Ayesha opted for a black body-hugging outfit.

Several pictures and videos from the inside bash have surfaced online.

The inside videos show, Mannara, Munawar, Orry and Abhishek grooving and enjoying the party. Netizens asked why was Ankita and Vicky missing from the party.

Ankita and Munawar had a cordial camaraderie and became good friends inside the house, Abhishek too spoke to Ankita, but her absence raised eyebrows.

A user asked, "Have they won Bigg Boss only to party.."

Another mentioned, "Why is Ankita and Vicky."

Before Abhishek's party, Ankita and Vicky had hosted a private party for her friends including Orry. And Munawar, Mannara and Abhishek weren't there.

Abhishek and Mannara's music video will be released in the coming days. Paps asked Munawar about a possible collaboration between Munawar and Mannara – or as the fans call them – Munara. Paps said, "Sab Munara ke liye wait kar rahe hai,. What do you have to say?" Munawar tried changing the topic by saying he wished both Abhishek and Mannara the best for the video but Paps didn't let it go. When told "Munara ke liye wait kar rahe hai", the stand-up comedian said, "Haan toh wait hee karne do. Woh wait hee rahegi". ( Let them wait for the music video).