Vikram's Kadaram Kondan, which was released in India and part of the globe last weekend, is banned in Malaysia, one of the biggest markets for Tamil movies overseas.

According to reports, the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia refused to give clearance to Kadaram Konda as it felt that the Tamil movie projects the Malaysian police and people in a negative light. As a result, the movie is believed to be suffering an estimated loss of around Rs 2-4 crore.

However, Kadaram Kondan has opened to fairly positive reviews in India and abroad, and made a decent collection at the box office in the first weekend. It may be recalled that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavaat, which had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the leads, had met with the same fate as the government banned it fearing backlash from the Muslim community.

Coming to Kadaram Kondan, it is a fast-paced thriller in which Akshara Haasan and Abi Haasan enact important roles. Chiyaan's performance, well-choreographed stunt sequences (especially, chase scenes), cinematography and background score are the major attractions in the film.

Rajesh Selva has written and directed the film, produced by Kamal Haasan on the banner of Raj Kamal Films International.