Uncertainty has loomed over the release of Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie Sindhubaadh, which is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, 21 June. The less promotions and delay in advance booking in many theatres have cast doubts over its release on the said date.

Here is why Sindhubaadh is facing uncertainty over its release

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has brought a stay on Sindhubaadh release from Telangana High Court in May. As per his petition, SN Rajarajan, the producer of Vijay Sethupathi film had gone into an agreement with the former over the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Baahubali.

As per the deal, SN Rajarajan was supposed to be pay Rs 28 crore, but paid Rs 12.5 crore and failed to clear the remaining amount, forcing the Baahubali producer to seek the court's intervention in the issue. The next hearing seems to be on 24 June and both the parties are yet to settle the issue.

It is now played a spoilsport for Sindhubaadh. As a result, there is low-key promotion on its release. "National multiplexes in Chennai and Chengalpet refuse to slot @VijaySethuOffl biggie #Sindhubaadh in their Friday (June 21) programming chart till they get a green signal from Digital Service Providers (DSP). [sic]" leading industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the delay in the advance booking recently.

There are strong rumours doing rounds that the movie has been delayed indefinitely.

Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh is an action thriller, written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. Anjali plays the female lead in the flick which has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vijay Karthik Kannan's cinematography and Ruben's editing.