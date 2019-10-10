Arun Sharma's journey started with a passion for fitness. As a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, it was but his second nature. Today, Arun is the owner of the famous fitness clothing brand 'ANTUM'. Since he belonged to a business family, an inner drive to enter the world of business was always there. It was out of the overlapping interests of fitness and business, that ANTUM was born. Today ANTUM has become one of the best names among fitness apparel brands in India. ANTUM caters to the needs of the fitness-minded men and women.

Arun also provides online training in fitness. In the last two years, he has helped more than 200 clients achieve their fitness goals. He loves to connect with people using social media platforms and to spread the message of wellness and fitness.

But that is just one side of Arun's personality. He is also a social media influencer blogging in the niches of travel and lifestyle, creating content for his social media channels. Arun always had an innate love for photography, and he expressed his talent by creating content for his social media channels. Soon, it clicked with audiences, and today his following is in lakhs. Being an avid content creator, Arun soon took to exploring new places. He travelled to different countries and documented his travels on his social media channels. By the end of 2017, he started getting offers to collaborate with hotels. In Goa, India, he got the opportunity to work with Antares Beach Club and Resort, a renowned name in Goa.

The response he received for his travel-related content was overwhelming, and he started to create similar content. Soon, more offers came from hotels and other tour and travel companies. Arun also received sponsorships to travel to different countries and collaborated with famous resorts and hotels. Only last year, he travelled to Bali, Thailand and the Maldives, and was floored by the superlative experience.

Arun's wife, Bhoomi Gor is also a travel influencer, and the duo creates travel content for their social media platforms. The content is helpful in nature and aids people in selecting the best travel companies and resorts. Arun and Bhoomi's recent travel were to Jaipur, where they collaborated with Accor Hotels. Their stay was at Fairmont Hotel, which is one of the best 5-star properties in Jaipur city.

For Arun and Bhoomi, life is not just about achieving milestones, it is also about exploring new vistas every day.

