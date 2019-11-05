Nayanthara has worked in all the four South Indian languages and has shared screen space with most of the A-list actors. She has acted in close to 75 movies and delivered innumerable hits in her career-spanning close to two decades.

In such a long career, Nayanthara has seen many ups and downs. Now, the actress has opened up on a bad experience which she had during her initial days of her career. In an interview with a radio channel, the actress has revealed about the biggest regret of her career.

Nayan claims she regrets doing Ghajini. She was seen in the role of a medical student. According to her, the actress was not given the role that she was offered promised and the narration was quite different from what she was told in the beginning.

It may be recalled that Asin was the other heroine in Ghajini.

Ghajini was the career-changing movie of Suriya and AR Murugadoss. The movie was remade by the same director in Hindi with Aamir Khan, Asin and Jiah Khan. It was the first Hindi movie to officially mint over Rs 100 crore net collection at domestic box office.

However, Nayanthara's comments are unlikely to create any controversy, considering her good equations with Suriya. Moreover, she is working with AR Murugadoss, after 16 years, in his upcoming film Darbar in which Rajinikanth plays the lead.