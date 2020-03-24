https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731961/get-know-candice-swanepoel.jpg IBTimes IN

Top trending news and headlines all over the world are about coronavirus. People are reading about COVID 19 on social media. But those in the U.S., have Disney's Tangled movie in their mind. Also, among the top trending coronavirus related search on Google's U.S. site in the past day, is nothing else but Rapunzel, and the film. Wondering why? We will tell you.

Tangled is all about Rapunzel, the girl with the long hair, trapped in a tower. It is a good movie actually. People are not searching about this film because they want to watch it and that is not why it is trending. The top question on Google is,

"What was the name of the kingdom in Tangled"?

And surprisingly, the answer is 'Corona'. Corona is that fictitious land where Rapunzel is confined in the Disney movie, which unfortunately, shares its name with coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Actually corona means crown, and it is part of the virus' name because it exists in the crown like shape with spikes surrounding the virus.

On the other hand, according to Mashable, the other top coronavirus-related questions are more expected during a global flu pandemic, like searches about the number of current cases and tell-tale symptoms.

Generally, the top U.S. searches Monday are about different states imposing to sit at home orders because of the virus. Making all of us feel a little better, Tangled, and Rapunzel are the two topics that are completely unrelated to the pandemic. But still, it makes clear that citizens of U.S. have corona in their minds.