Actors are known for the work they do. It's only fitting then that they will be very particular about the roles they take up. For talented and successful actors, this would be even more important. This could also mean there will be times they refuse to work with another actor.

Sridevi has had one of the most successful careers in the industry. The credit for her success then goes to her choices as an actress and the films she did, apart from exceeding talent and hard work. The actress refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan despite him being one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

When Sridevi refused a role alongside Amitabh Bachchan

As far as Bollywood actors go, Sridevi was one of the industry's best. There will be another like her. In her successful career as an actor, she picked some of the most impactful and delectable roles. These were the roles that helped her make a permanent mark on Bollywood.

Sridevi was no doubt particular about the roles she chose to do. This brought her a reputation of being mean. It also deterred filmmakers from offering the actor roles. This was because she would reject their films with little hesitation or reason. She said in an interview that she doesn't want to relive a role on screen more than once. Sridevi also believed that her role shouldn't be any less than a hero's in a film, with good reason.

When the actress was offered Shashi Kapoor's Ajooba where she would be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan she had rejected it for the same reasons. She refused to work with the skilled actor because she felt her role wasn't memorable. The role then went to Dimple Kapadia.

Soon after she was offered another role opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, she accepted the role. This was also because the role had a lot of weight, the film also did well, impressing critics. The actress has done a few films with Amitabh Bachchan. Although she was particular about the films she did, there were many films the actress had rejected that turned out to be massive hits of their time. Regardless, there's no contesting the fact that she will always be a legendary actress, few can match.