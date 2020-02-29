Simbu and Dhanush might be considered as rivals by their fans, but the actors have admiration for each others' works and share good friendship. Yet there has always been a health completion between them, which the former had revealed in an earlier interview.

Simbu's Equation with Dhanush

In a chat show, when Simbu was asked about his equation with the 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker, he had said, "Many people think that Dhanush is my rival and we have issues between us. Frankly speaking, it is not true. I am a jolly man and everyone knows about me. Dhanush is a good friend. We interact well and there are no issues between us,"

The 37-year old continues, "But friendship is different and cinema is different. When it comes to profession, he is my opponent. I fight against them in cinema which is how we can grow. When his Polladhavan became hit, I don't know whether he was happy or not, but I felt happy because it inspires me to give a bigger hit than it. And when my film becomes successful, it should motivate him to do a better film than my movie." A clip from the interview can be seen below:

In the initial years, there used to be fights among their fans, but today their relationship is apparently good. The actors too do not try to showcase each other as their rivals and trigger fights.

Dhanush vs Simbu: Where they stand?

On the professional front, Simbu's career has gone a downhill. His lack of discipline and commitment towards work followed by bad choice of movies has not helped himself to grow big in the industry. In the last one decade, only Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has turned out to be a hit.

Whereas Dhanush is more consistent and has deliver more hits than Simbu. Also, he made his debut in Bollywood and became a pan-Indian actor. His Asuran last year turned out to be a sleeper-hit.