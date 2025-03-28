The March cover of the magazine featured 'Women in Entertainment Power List' and had five big names on the cover page. Alia Bhatt and Nayanthara graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this month. Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Zoya Akhtar, Swapna C Dutt and Priyanka C Dutt posed for the cover picture in their boss-woman avatars.

Social media reactions

The ladies posed in shades of black and oozed confidence as well as glamour. However, social media had a lot to say about the cover page. "This is a bad cover photo. Almost everyone looks off in facial expressions. Not sure why they picked this one," wrote a user. "Nayan looks more classy than alia," another user opined.

"I think Sam is missing," a fan opined. "There should be PC not Alia," another fan commented. "All smiling except nayanthara over attitude," read a comment. "Why is alia everywhere," another comment read.

"Remember when we used to have Kajol, Aishwarya, Kareena, Preity, Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka... as our female entertainers.... This generation of Bollywood is so boring," said one more person. However, there were also many who were happy to see Nayanthara on the list. And there were many who felt that Alia looked the best in the lot.

Alia on her changing over the years

Talking to the magazine, Alia Bhatt opened up on the one thing she doesn't like people saying to her. The actress revealed that when people question her changed persona, that is something that doesn't sit well with her.

"The one thing I dislike is people saying, 'Aye, you've changed'. To me, that's good. Otherwise, it is terrifying to be the same person you were 16 years old. Change is good," the diva told the magazine.