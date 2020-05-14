Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's relationship was one of the most talked-about affairs of Bollywood. There was a time when these two were madly in love with each other and never shied away from expressing that, publically.

Ranbir and Deepika started dating in 2007 when the two were working on their debut films, and their love blossomed on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. But eventually, after two years, their relationship hit the rock bottom and they broke up.

There was a time when Ranbir and Deepika were deeply involved in each other's life and look up to each other for suggestions and help. Even after their break-up, both were highly supportive of each other. But do you know there was a time when Ranbir did not want Deepika to sign a movie, which later turned out to be a blockbuster for her?

You read it right. Besharam star Ranbir Kapoor was not in favour of his girlfriend Deepika doing Homi Adajania's Cocktail as he though it's not the ideal role for Deepu.

'I didn't think that Cocktail was the right film'

While giving an interview during the promotion of Tamasha, Ranbir disclosed that he was not in the favour of Deepika signing Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan.

He said, "I remember we were no longer together that time but before she had signed Cocktail, she was still living at her old home and me and Ayan had gone to her house and after everyone left, I had a conversation with her. She was confused and I remember telling her that she had a potential to be a very big animal in this industry."

"I didn't think that Cocktail was the right film for her, and I even told her that, but she was clear about her choice. But the point is that she had given me the leverage to tell her that," Ranbir added.

How 'Cocktail' changed Deepika's career?

Deepika did some great movies before signing Cocktail but was yet to be established as an accomplished actress. As Veronica, Deepika proved that there's more to her personality than just being a 'good girl'.

Cocktail went on to change the trajectory of Deepika's career. She received rave reviews for her role in the film by both, the critics and the audiences alike. Deepika, not only proved Ranbir wrong but left everyone in awe of her acting skills.

Fun Fact: Did you know that Ranbir was offered Cocktail?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were also offered the role of 'Gautam Kapoor' in the movie before Saif Ali Khan. However, as per the reports, both the stars did not like the script of the movie and rejected it.