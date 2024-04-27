Chopra sisters are bonding are never before, Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her sister Mannara Chopra have been indulging in never seen before PDA on social media. They have met quite often in Mumbai and Delhi when Priyanka came to India.

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up is on cloud nine after winning the prestigious, GQ award for "The Most Influential Young Indian.". The actor received several congratulatory messages, however, it was indeed special when Priyanka Chopra also praised her cousin on social media,

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka congratulated her cousin sister and actor Mannara for winning an award, she wrote, "Congratulations @memannara".

Mannara reciprocated with heartfelt gratitude, resharing the story and adding, "Thank you didi we have to celebrate when we meet – love you hamesha.."

Netizens lauded Priyanka and Manaara's bond

A section of netizens were of the view that Priyanka often gives shoutouts to Mannara and Parineeti. But Parineeti never gives a shoutout or lauds Mannara.

For the event, Mannara opted for a black cut-out dress. She looked stunning in a black outfit. Several netizens were of the view that she had lost weight.

Meanwhile, Priyanka praised Chamkila, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a film poster, featuring the IMDB rating, on her feed, and congratulated Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, Parineeti, who she lovingly calls Tisha and the team, stating that it looks impressive.

'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film released on Netflix on April 12.

Last month, Mannara and Priyanka also celebrated Holi together. Malti Marie and Nick joined them. Mannara posted pictures from their Holi celebrations on her Instagram account. Priyanka also attended Mannara's birthdate bash. Priyanka had wished Mannara luck during her Bigg Boss journey.