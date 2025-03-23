Netflix has given us the most viewed and the only show that claimed the No. 1 spot worldwide within just a few days is the new Netflix show Adolescence.

Adolescence is a 2025 British crime drama television miniseries from Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

It stars Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease, and centers on a 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a female classmate. Each of its four episodes was shot in one continuous take.

The miniseries premiered on Netflix on 13 March 2025 and has taken social media by storm as the makers of this show barely promoted it and it has earned the views and how.

The show grew exponentially only because of the rave reviews and overwhelming word of mouth that spread in the last few days from the release.

Why is the show being loved so much?

Firstly the show has been shot in a new filming style leaving no room for audiences to breathe, unlike the usual storytelling the show doesn't give us a conclusion or an explanation towards the end.

The show explores sensitive topics such as a juvenile case, the story follows how an intelligent boy from a seemingly loving, "ordinary" family could borrow a knife from a friend and, on an uneventful Sunday evening, take another child's life.

In today's digital world it is unimaginable for a person to stay away from their mobile phones and get influenced by social media, director Jamie's message for the audiences remains elusive, and also sheds light on are parents listening to their young ones.

This show sheds light on how the so-called manosphere - male rage and misogynistic influences online - could affect boys and young men's mental health, and how these males are treated by the professionals who work with children.

What is the show about?

Adolescence is the story of 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller who is arrested for killing his classmate, Katie, by brutally stabbing her multiple times.

The premise might seem like a typical teenage crime drama at the outset but if you look deeply into it, you realize how social media extensively influenced this young teenager Jamie Miller's whole personality, especially his self-image, self-esteem, fragile ego, and the social isolation he eventually feels due to online bullying.

The series portrays how constant exposure to negative online content can create an impact even for a 13-year-old leading him to take such a bold step like the murder of Katie at such a young age.

Jamie hails from the Miller family which is like any other average British middle-class family.

He is a smart, intelligent, and honest kid who is exposed to the digital media space which swallows him and completely disrupts his self-identity.

Despite having a loving family he ends up being in this position.

This brings us to the important question – do parents have a check on their child's online content viewing and how it impacts the child's mental health?

Importance of mental health

Adolescence shows how social media has transformed the world and is shaping communication, culture, politics, business, and even personal identity, today.

This especially affects today's youth including Gen Z and how they are constantly anxious, worried, and overthink every scenario and yet end up questioning their identity despite being surrounded by loved one's who guide them throughout the correct way due to the influence of social media their worth or their self-image all belongs to their online presence.

This is the most sensitive topic especially leading to self-esteem issues, cyberbullying, and online harassment.

It is very important for parents guidances for their teenage kids to keep an eye on the kind of content they are consuming online.

Often times men's mental health is shrugged off as a joke but this show Adolescens has beatufully captured what a boy goes through after being influenced by social media and how it ruins his own life.