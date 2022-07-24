The fans of Nayanthara are upset and fuming against Karan Johar on social media sites. Wondering why? Well, they are not happy with him over his recent comment on Koffee with Karan 7.

What Exactly did Johar Say?

Karan Johar had a chat with Samantha on Koffee with Karan 7. During the show, he asked her who, according to her, was the biggest female actor in South films. The answer was obvious for her as she took the name of Nayanthara.

"I just did a film with Nayanthara who is the biggest heroine in South. "Not, as far as my list," he quickly responded. This comment of him has not gone well with the fans of Nayanthara.

They have come down heavily on Nayanthara, accusing him of appreciating only the kids of stars.

"Why does he sound so jealous of Southern Film industry all the time? Even for the blockbusters, he was very passive aggressive," a user wrote online. Another fan said, "'KJo I hope you do realize your remake of Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara's film'

@Samanthaprabhu2 Is such a Sweetheart & Sharing her Lovable bond with #Nayanthara ❤️ @karanjohar She is not far in your list coz Your list is full of Nepo-Products which doesn’t deserve any arguements and discussions. #KoffeeWithKaran #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/TDUXGT871Z — A. (@ursavian) July 21, 2022

Karan Johar was actually referring to the list by Ormax Media that frequently releases list like 'most popular actor', 'most popular sportsman', etc.

Samantha's Response

Nonetheless, Samantha then continued saying that it was fantastic to work with her. "I think every interview I was asked. 'So, I was it working with Nayanthara? Was there any friction? But it was amazing. On the last day of the shoot, we hugged each other and cried."

"Oh, really, you had such a good time," he asked. Sam responded, "Yeah, we had a great time."

He then said, "Well, more power to you."

Samantha and Nayanthara had worked in Vignesh Shivan-directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which had Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.