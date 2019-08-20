With a rise in the number of women's safety issues as well as newly emerging trends of fitness and wellbeing, we are witnessing a fitness revolution of sorts today. Gyms and fitness clubs are expanding faster than ever. Each person, irrespective of age, wants to look good and stay fit. This sudden interest has created opportunities for fitness trainers who were earlier only catering to those that really felt unsafe or had to overcome their extreme health situation, for example, obesity or depression. In times where women are at equal footing with men in almost all spheres, we spend time with a renowned self-defense and mixed martial arts instructor to learn about the latest trends.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is universal

There are so many forms of exercise available today, right from Zumba to Spinning to Kickboxing. What's more? You'll probably find skilled instructors for almost all disciplines. "One form of exercise or self-defense that was always highly regarded but is gaining popularity only now, is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu," proclaims Frost Murphy just as soon as he slams the boxing bag with a loud thud. Yes, we feel like donning those gloves and flexing our muscles as well and can only imagine the kind of adrenaline this form of fitness or self-defense gives to the learner. He attests to the fact that more women are choosing self-defense sessions proactively and only hopes this trend continues in years to come.

George 'Frost' Murphy as he is fondly called, has been a serial entrepreneur from the start of his career. From being on a team that closed 200 home transactions a year while in college to starting an Elite Mixed Martial Arts school that teaches Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kickboxing and MMA, he's seized every opportunity that's come across his way. The Elite MMA training module starts with a simple one-on-one session where The coaches gauge their students' flexibility, weaknesses, and strengths. Then, they're off for a 'visit' as he refers it, which is nothing but a spot in the school where they sit and chat. He does this so that he can connect to each of his students (as he chooses not to call them customers) and build a bond of trust. "It's extremely important that there is a high level of trust among training partners and coaches. Much like shooting weapons, you have to be careful and not injure yourself or your training partners" is what Frost tells us when we looked a little curious about his methodology.

Consistency is key (conclusion option 1)

Over the years, Frost has encountered many aspirants and has countless stories to share. In fact, he himself is inspired by some of their journeys and that's what motivates him to push them harder and to give his best during every session. He laments the fact that most working women and even homemakers find themselves pressed for time and hence, end up sacrificing on their workout. He reminds them that they're in it for the long haul and gives them a pep talk whenever needed. With every session, he gains more insight and with each transformation he leads, he gains more respect. He now has his eyes set on helping the next batch of 10,000 women master the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or Kickboxing.

It's all about the 'self' (conclusion option 2)

"Empower Yourself" is the slogan at Elite MMA. "I like the quote 'looking outside you dream; looking inside you awaken'" says Frost. That explains it all as he tells us it starts with loving yourself and believing in yourself first. A coach or mentor can only motivate you so far, it's up to you to push yourself harder and get up every time you fall. This is what we took back from an enthusiastic and optimist Frost. We also admire that he always wears a smile on his face.

