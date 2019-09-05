People who are regular on Instagram know very well about the Prince of Pizza, Michael Valor. He is a popular food influencer who motivates people through his personal life.

Food Influencer Michael Valor is taking in deals with big franchises like Stoner's Pizza, Chronic Tacos and Johnny's Pizza to revamp the way they go about online marketing.

According to him, "Major corporate chains are missing the key ingredients of online marketing. I aim to add these ingredients with my marketing skills"

With the world evolving towards close-knit communities, Michael Valor has efficaciously managed to act as a bridge, to help the companies in leveraging more from the online platforms. Michael Valor's Instagram following is growing rapidly and soon will set benchmark as one of the most trusted food influencers.

He Further says: I'm happy to say that my life has never been the same since that moment. I am dedicated to showing people the meaning of. The courage to overcome. I adamantly believe that one thing that ties all humans together is that we are all trying to overcome some sort of obstacle, no matter who you are, or where you come from

