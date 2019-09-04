A day before the release of Saaho, many celebrities from Telugu film industries took to Twitter to say that they are eagerly waiting for the film's release. #Saahofromtomorrow was trending too. But after the release of the film, no actor has made any statements about the film. The actors who have worked with Prabhas previously also did not take time to talk about the film on social media.

Keeping aside the fact that Prabhas starrer Saaho is receiving a mixed response at the box office, it has collected more than Rs 200 crores gross. It takes a lot of money, time and efforts to make such a film and all the efforts the team has put needs appreciation. Never ever before has Telugu cinema been made with such technical standards and grandeur.

Saaho was the biggest release after Baahubali and yet, no actor came out to praise the film. This response has raised doubts about what is going on inside the Telugu film industry or not.

Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra's Evaru, which released a couple of weeks ago, was a blockbuster. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and a couple of other actors took to Twitter to appreciate the film and congratulate the team for the success of the film.

But we wonder why anyone hasn't said a single word about Saaho. With the kind of response the film has been receiving, Prabhas needs the support of his colleagues and friends from the industry.

Well, let us wait to see who would be the first actor to say something about Saaho.