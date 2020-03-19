Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has an approximate net worth of $230 million which is an enormous amount even in the world of celebrity actors. However, Salman is not only an actor, as he also owns two production companies. Forbes listed him as one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and he was seventh on the list in 2015. In spite of so much wealth, Salman still lives in a 1 BHK in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments even though he can easily afford a luxurious mansion. Why is it so?

In a conversation with a media agency, Salman revealed the reason behind not leaving his home in Galaxy apartment and moving to a bigger house, it is because of his parents.

In conversation with news agency IANS, he had said, "I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way."

Also sharing memories attached to this entire building, he shed light on his childhood days. Further mentioning in his conversation, how back then all families residing in this building were like one big family.

"The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house," adds further.

Apart from his Bandra house Salman also owns a farmhouse in Panvel where almost all his family gatherings including his birthday parties are been hosted.