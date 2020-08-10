In late 1997 (Arabic hip-hop) was not given his rights in (UAE) Arabic culture didn't support the new generation with the new idea of music. DJ sadcat is a DJ, producer, rapper, and songwriter who discovered his passion for making music in the genre (Arabic hip-hop) in 2004. In the year 2009 DJ sadcat had met a car accident in which his friend (Waleed) died at the moment, DJ sadcat was admitted to the hospital for 44 days, then he was charged for killing a person in the accident.

He was sentenced to prison but he got the release for the sentence from the judge due to his ill health. Dj sadcat ended up with creating a song (Surrounded) for his situation, which was about his accident. The song was notable in youtube for the life of a person been destroy for not knowing what he did. The culture didn't support it so people been reported the song for spam. DJ sadcat is an emirate citizen his real name is Mustafa quarooni born in (November 24, 1988 ), in the past years DJ sadcat was working hard through his journey when (Abu Dhabi TV) hosted a song (esm3 alsalfa) for their Tv show ( trip in UAE). In the year 2008, DJ sadcat was nominated to represent UAE in Lebanon on the tv show (the manger) hosted by the Rotana channel. DJ sadcat had to change his career to be a successful DJ so he stopped producing music but he is coming with a new album to carry on what he stops.

Dj sadcat is the perfect example of "Never give up" on your dreams because one day you are gonna fulfill them.