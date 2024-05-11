Of late, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has been taking to social media and sharing titbits from his personal and professional life. Recently, Karan Johar shared how Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016 will always be personal.

He also expressed how crafting the film marked one of his most memorable on-set experiences.

Karan Johar drops BTS pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets

On May 10, KJo took to social media and treated fans with a bunch of pictures from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets. The pictures featured him with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, The film also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the BTS of the film, he penned a lengthy note and wrote, "Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me...It was all my life learning about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final... The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on set experiences .. I got to know and understand "the Ranbir process" and deeply respect it.... He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone ... I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings... his child like portrayal of a broken hearted lover went beyond the written word... Anushka and him were such a treat to direct ... they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly! Anushka is pure hearted and that always come through on screen..I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity , poise and beauty ! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit ..I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart ... the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh ... Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna ...."

Soon after Karan shared the post, fans were seen gushing over it. They went on a nostalgic trail and shared how Ranbir as an actor is.

A fan wrote, "Great film. I want to see Ranbir and Anushka again on the big screen."

Another fan wrote, "It's one of my all-time favourites- love love love Alizeh's character! She is super sorted at the same time as fighting her own battles!"

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, "My favourite song" as Karan used the title track in his post.

A section of netizens lauded Karan for mentioning every actor's input into making ADHM a masterpiece. However, he skipped mentioning Fawad Khan in his lengthy post that didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

ADHM release

Ranbir, Anushka, and Aishwarya starrer ADHM was released in 2016. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Despite the clash, both films garnered decent numbers at the box office.