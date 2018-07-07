Following the controversy of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha garlanding Ramgarh mob lynching convicts, the minister clarified saying that the convicts came to his residence, in Hazaribagh, after being released on bail, from Jai Prakash Narain Central Jail, and that he was conveying his best wishes to them.

While talking to ANI, Jayant Sinha said that the accused should be punished.