VJ Anjana has revealed an interesting story that occurred a few years ago. The actress has opened up about the incident where Thalapathy Vijay gave an apology to her a day after the audio of the actor's Tamil movie Puli was launched.

In an interview with Behindwoods, VJ Anjana, who had hosted the audio launch function of Puli, claimed that Vijay did not respond to her request when she asked him to handover a memento to a guest at the audio launch event.

"In the the show, the technical crew had asked me to talk to Vijay sir, to coordinate for giving a memento to a guest. Vijay sir was preoccupied with some work, so when I went and asked him, he did not respond properly to me. I left the spot after that, [sic]" the website quotes her as saying.

Now, Vijay's gesture has been praised by his fans, who claim that it is one more example of the actor's down-to-earth nature. "In an event like this, such things are bound to happen. But realising that he made a mistake and asking for an apology shows his true character. Hats off to this man. [sic]" a fan writes.

The anchor further recalls Vijay attending her wedding and interacting with the guests like a common man.

Vijay Busy with Thalapathy 63

After delivering a hit in the form of Sarkar, Vijay has moved on to his next film with Atlee Kumar. The movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, is being shot in Chennai. The latest development about the film is that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play an important roles in the flick, which has Nayanthara playing the female lead, while Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji and many others are in the supporting cast.