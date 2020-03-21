Thala Ajith is known for being a down-to-earth actor and for his kind heart towards every single person around him. Many of his co-stars and team members from the Tamil film industry, have nothing but praises for him, always. His kind hearted nature is something that his fans are always proud of.

Once a person gets a chance to witness how great Ajith is as a person, they turn up becoming his fans. This way, non-Tamil artists have also become huge fans of Ajith.

Telugu actor Shekar, who is popularly known as Chatrapathi Sekhar had worked with Ajith for Viswasam. Shekar, recently, was interviewed by a YouTube channel where he was asked about working with Ajith. Shekar was all praises for Ajith and said that he has never seen or worked with such a humble actor.

Ajith, the chef with a bit heart

"We all were shooting at Ramoji Film City. There was a hall and we all were asked to sit there as Ajith sir was cooking biryani for all of us. He cooks amazing food. He makes sure he feeds everyone around him," said Shekar.

The unexpected apology!

Also, talking about why people consider him a modest actor, Shekar said that Ajith, every morning, whenever he's on sets, makes sure he wishes everyone individually. "One day, I met him sometime later after the shoot began. He got busy and we couldn't wish each other that day. Later, he came to me and said, 'Sorry. I forgot to wish you today. Please don't mind'. I mean tell me which A-list actor even says this to his fellow star. Forget about wishing or saying 'hi'...we don't even get the minimum respect we deserve," he added

Shekar further added that when Ajith was shooting at RFC, many fans from Bengaluru and Coimbatore have booked rooms in the hotels there to get access into the shooting area, just to try their luck for a picture with Thala. No wonder why the actor has such a huge and mad fan following.