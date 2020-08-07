Actress Shobana has gone down the memory lane as she has spoken about working with Rajinikanth. The danseuse had got her first opportunity to share screen space with the Tamil superstar at the age of 20 in Ameerjan's Siva and she has now opened up on an interesting flashback story.

The actress has revealed about Rajinikanth having a second thought about holding her feet for a scene in Siva. In fact, he had asked whether the said sequence could be done away with.

"During the filming of our movie 'Shiva', there was actually a scene where Rajini sir had to hold my feet. He was a bit hesitant to have that scene and asked if it could be avoided. Later, after convincing, he did the scene. I was actually curious, as to why Rajini sir was hesitant. He is a big actor and I didn't know back then as to why he wanted to avoid that particular scene," Behindwoods quotes her as saying.

It is normal for anybody to come to a conclusion that Rajinikanth was unwilling to do the scene since he was a star. However, the fact is he knew the outcome for the sequence from the audience.

She added, "Later, after the release of the film, Rajini sir's fans had a big problem with that. I started getting hate mails, saying how Thalaivar can hold my feet. He knew all this and that's when I understood the reason behind his hesitation. He is an amazing and courteous person,"

Apart from this project, she had worked with him in Mani Ratnam's classic Thalapathi and decades later in Soundarya Rajinikanth's animation film Kochadaiyaan.